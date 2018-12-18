Home Business

IL&FS Board puts domestic road assets up for sale

IL&FS would seek Expression of Interest for potential bidders to participate.

Published: 18th December 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  IL&FS has identified domestic road projects of its subsidiarity ITNL (IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd) as well as others for sale, as part of its reorganisation plan under the new management’s ‘Progress and the Way Forward’ plan. These roads projects proposed for stake sale may be carried out as a basket or individually, or as an undertaking comprising all offered assets and business, it said in a press release on Monday. 

The identified projects include seven operating annuity-based road projects in various parts of the country aggregating 1,774 lane km, eight operating toll-based road projects of around 6,572 lane km, four under-construction road projects that would be 1,738 lane km on completion and three other assets and businesses, which are EPC and O&M business of ITNL and a Sports Complex in Thiruvananthapuram. 

IL&FS would seek Expression of Interest for potential bidders to participate. “The Board of IL&FS and ITNL are cognizant that these steps are required to advance the process for putting together resolution plan(s) for the IL&FS Group, based on market interest and price discovery for various assets,” said the company, which has been starting with IL&FS Securities Services Ltd, ISSL Settlement & Tron Services, renewable energy assets and luxury cars.

Separately, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeal on moratorium for IL&FS and group companies for 90 days to December 20. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp