Home Business

Rupee logs best day in over 5 years, vaults 112 paise on crude slide

The Tuesday's 112 paise ascent marked the best day for the rupee since September 19, 2013, when it had surged by 161 paise against the US dollar.

Published: 18th December 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee-Dollar

Representational Image (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee Tuesday rallied by a whopping 112 paise, its best single-day gains in over five years, to settle at 70.44 against the US dollar as softening crude oil prices eased concerns over India's current account deficit expansion.

Besides, sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks as well as the greenback's weakness against its key rivals globally ahead of the US Fed policy decision Wednesday also helped the domestic unit scale further heights.

The Brent crude, an international benchmark, was trading 2.26 per cent lower at USD 58.26 per barrel, a 14-month low.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened on a firm note at 71.34 from. It gained further ground to hit a high of 70.44, a massive climb of 112 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian currency had gained 34 paise to close at 71.56 against the US dollar Monday.

The Tuesday's 112 paise ascent marked the best day for the rupee since September 19, 2013, when it had surged by 161 paise against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said a drop in bond yields easing liquidity concerns in the market and bullish trend in equities trading also supported the rupee in maintaining its upward movement.

The benchmark Sensex Tuesday wiped off early losses to end 77 points higher at 36,347 Tuesday, the sixth consecutive session of gains. The broader NSE Nifty edged higher by over 20 points to end above the 10,900-mark.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.1940 and for rupee/euro at 80.7554. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 89.8829 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian rupee US dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp