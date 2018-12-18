Sensex trims losses as rupee gains over 50 paise 

MUMBAI: The key equity market indices trimmed their major losses during the afternoon session of trade on Tuesday on the back of gains by the domestic currency.
IT along with financial stocks dragged the benchmark index down.
Earlier the BSE Sensex and Nifty opened in red ending gains in five consecutive trading sessions and giving investors an opportunity to book profit.
Sensex lost around 200 points during the initial session, only to pare losses to trade around 70 points lower during the afternoon session.
At 1.40 p.m., the Sensex traded 73.74 points lower at 36,196.33 and the Nifty50 traded 26.10 points lower at 10,862.25, from the previous close.
Both global and domestic markets were also subdued as investors traded with caution ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meet starting on Tuesday.
The committee is expected to raise interest rates which has kept the sentiments tepid, analysts said.
The Indian rupee was trading 71.01 (1.40 p.m) per US dollar from its previous close of 71.55.
MUMBAI: The key equity market indices trimmed their major losses during the afternoon session of trade on Tuesday on the back of gains by the domestic currency.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Flowers originated 50 million years earlier than thought: Study
INX Media case: P Chidambaram summoned by Enforcement Directorate
Virat Kohli was silly and disrespectful, feels Mitchell Johnson
Parliament winter session Day 7: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after uproar
Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP mounts pressure on BJP for seat adjustments in Bihar
Commerce and industry ministry working on new e-commerce policy