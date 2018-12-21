PM Modi to lay foundation of Rs 7,200 crore Indian Oil & Gail (India) pipelines

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two pipeline projects of Indian Oil and Gail to be implemented at a cost of Rs 7,200 crore during his visit to Odisha on December 24.

Modi is slated to launch the Indian Oils Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline project and GAIL (India)s BokaroAngul section of the Jagdishpur Haldia and Bokaro Dhamra pipeline (JHBDPL) during his visit to the state.

Announcing this at a joint press meet here Friday, senior officials of IOCL and GAIL India said the pipelines, with a total project cost of Rs 7,200 crore, will be completed in two years.

P C Chauby, ED, SERPL, Indian Oil, said on completion of Indian Oils Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline project, delivery of petroleum products to important consumption centres in the region will be achieved in a safer, more reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective manner.

This will be an underground pipeline project, so it will also facilitate decongestion of highways and railways, as presently petroleum products in the region are largely moved through these modes of transportation, he said.

S K Pathak, CGM, Construction, GAIL (India) Ltd said, GAIL (India)s pipeline will benefit a large population in the districts enroute with clean and green fuel in the form of household PNG connection and establishment of CNG station resulting in easy accessibility to cooking fuel to thousands of households and reducing vehicular pollution.

Further, it will also cater to the energy demands of steel, refractories, aluminium and other industries en-route the pipeline, besides generating employment opportunities for thousands of local youth, Pathak said.

Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline designed to supply of petroleum products like Motor Spirit (petrol), High Speed Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel and Superior Kerosene Oil from Indian Oils Paradip refinery.

The project involves laying of 1,212 km pipeline from Paradip to Hyderabad, traversing through 16 districts in Odisha (6 districts), Andhra Pradesh (6 districts) and Telangana (4 districts).

Corresponding length of pipeline route in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is 330 km, 722 km and 160 km, respectively.

The project cost of this pipeline is Rs 3,808 crore (include pipelines: Rs 3,338 crore, Marketing facilities: Rs 329 crore and Refinery facilities: Rs 141 crore) and is targeted to complete the project by August 2020, Chauby said.

Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline, with a capacity of 4.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) will take inputs from Paradip refinery and feed upcoming petroleum product depot at Berhampur in Odisha, existing depots at Vizag and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, upcoming depot at Achutapuram in Andhra Pradesh and upcoming depot at Hyderabad in Telangana.