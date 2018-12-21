Home Business

RBI caps ECB limit at 6.5 per cent of GDP at USD 160 billion

RBI last month reduced mandatory hedging provision to 70 per cent from 100 per cent for loans with maturities between three and five years, which would bring down the cost of borrowing.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After a series of relaxations in the external commercial borrowings (ECB) norms, Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced a cap of 6.5 per cent of GDP at current market prices giving lot more headroom for raising money overseas.

“It has been decided in consultation with the Government of India to have a rule-based dynamic limit for outstanding stock of ECB at 6.5 per cent of GDP at current market prices,” RBI said in a release. This, it said, works out to a soft limit of $160 billion based on the GDP figures as on March 31, 2018.

With the outstanding stock of ECB as on September 30, 2018 was at $126.29 billion, the rise in limit to $160 billion gives enough headroom for additional ECB borrowings.

RBI last month reduced mandatory hedging provision to 70 per cent from 100 per cent for loans with maturities between three and five years, which would bring down the cost of borrowing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp