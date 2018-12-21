Home Business

Rice exports to pick up in 2019 overcoming current slump: Study

Overall rice export volumes have improved and by September-end shipments were valued at USD 6.87 billion compared to USD 5.8 billion in the same period of 2017.

Published: 21st December 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The slump in rice exports over the last few months is part of a regular annual cycle, and shipment volume is expected to grow in 2019, following pick up in demand from Middle East as well as other new markets, according to a report.

"As per our data, India has exported shipments worth over USD 183 million so far in this quarter, as of November 2018. As the annual seasonal demand from the Middle East picks up, and more non-basmati rice gets shipped to China, Indian rice exporters can expect business to pick up in the coming months," US-based trade finance company Drip Capital's co-founder and co-CEO Pushkar Mukewar said.

However, he said, exporters are unlikely to see the due benefits from this increased opportunity if they are unable to access required credit.

Overall rice export volumes have improved and by September-end shipments were valued at USD 6.87 billion compared to USD 5.8 billion in the same period of 2017.

Thus, the report said, there is little need for panic, as demand and export volumes is expected to continue rising into 2019.

New markets are also opening for Indian rice, with China being touted as a major opportunity.

However, exporters will begin to benefit from Chinese trade only in the long-term, it added.

Further, it said, exports to Bangladesh have seen stellar growth, despite a slump in April-September this year as overall shipments to Bangladesh in the first three quarters have grown USD 91.7 million year-on-year.

Based on heavy increase in demand there are six other potential market opportunities for Indian exporters, including Qatar, Yemen, Israel, the Philippines, Kenya and Ukraine, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rice export rice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp