Home Business

Twitter stock slumps over 12 per cent after analyst calls it 'Harvey Weinstein of social media'

Citron Research's founder Andrew Left cited the latest study by Amnesty that found Twitter was "a toxic place for women", particularly women of colour, politicians and journalists.

Published: 21st December 2018 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter
By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: The Twitter stock nosedived over 12 per cent after a famed Wall Street analyst dubbed the micro-blogging platform the "Harvey Weinstein of social media", days after an Amnesty International study found Twitter a "toxic" place for women.

In a note to investors, online investment newsletter Citron Research's founder Andrew Left called the platform the "Harvey Weinstein of social media" and set a low target price of USD 20, TechCrunch reported.

Twitter immediately saw its stock plummeting over 12 per cent on Thursday.

Left cited the latest study by Amnesty that found Twitter was "a toxic place for women", particularly women of colour, politicians and journalists.

"Citron has been following Twitter for years and when we read the just-published piece from Amnesty International, we immediately knew the stock had become uninvestable and advertisers will soon be forced to take a hard look at all sponsorships with Twitter," Citron wrote in its report.

On December 18, an Amnesty International study said that on an average, women receive an abusive or problematic tweet every 30 seconds, adding that Twitter is a "toxic" platform for women.

"Women of colour (Black, Asian, Latinx and mixed-race women) were 34 per cent more likely to be mentioned in abusive or problematic tweets than White women," showed the findings.

In his research note, Citron's Left said that "we immediately knew the stock had become uninvestable and advertisers will soon be forced to take a hard look at all sponsorships with Twitter".

Left added that "this story has just begun and advertisers will be forced to make more morality-based brand building decisions".

Twitter reacted to Citron's note, saying it's been working to reign in the kind of abuses that the Amnesty report criticised them for.

"Our abusive behaviour policy strictly prohibits behaviour that harasses, intimidates or silences another user's voice," a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Vijaya Gadde who is Legal, Policy and Trust and Safety Global Lead at Twitter also defended the company, claiming that it wasn't clear how Amnesty defined abusive language in the report.

"I would note that the concept of 'problematic' content for the purposes of classifying content is one that warrants further discussion. It is unclear how (Amnesty has) defined or categorized such content, or if (they) are suggesting it should be removed from Twitter," Gadde said in a statement.

The Amnesty study, however, defined "problematic content" as content that is hurtful or hostile, especially if repeated to an individual on multiple or cumulative occasions, but not as intense as an abusive tweet.

In its study, Amnesty International said that one in 10 tweets mentioning Black women politicians and journalists in a sample analysed by the organisation was abusive or problematic.

"We found that although abuse is targeted at women across the political spectrum, women of colour were much more likely to be impacted, and black women are disproportionately targeted," Milena Marin, Senior Advisor for Tactical Research at Amnesty International said in a statement.

"Twitter's failure to crack down on this problem means it is contributing to the silencing of already marginalised voices," Marin added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twitter Harvey Weinstein social media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp