Google app to give digital journey of small businesses a push

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to help the small and medium businesses (SMB) to increase their digital presence, Google India has launched a redesigned ‘Google My Business’ app.

The app is a tool for the SMBs to start their digital journey through listings on Google and keep their business presence up-to-date on Google Search and Google Maps. It will also enable SMBs to manage profiles on-the-go and boost customer engagement.

The app allows businesses to update their profile, converse with customers, and attract new ones in real-time, on-the-go. New features such as the new post button, a customer tab and the bottom navigation bar allow businesses to follow and message customers directly from the app, enhancing engagement between both the parties.

The app is free and is available for download in Google Play or the App Store.

The businesses can now upload a photo, create an offer or an event, and add it right to their profile on Google for the world to see.

They can also manage their information seamlessly on Google from the profile tab and watch edits appear real-time across Search and Maps.

“Businesses can connect with customers, reply to reviews and receive messages, all in one place, through the updated customer tab. The new tab also enables them to see all their followers on Google Maps and using the new post button, engage them with attractive content to encourage repeat visits,” Google said.

“The new Google My Business app deepens our commitment to help businesses grow online. The new app will encourage businesses to manage their presence on Google in real-time, make their profiles more appealing and interact with customers,” said Shalini Girish, Director, Marketing Solutions, Google India.

Google India has enabled businesses to grow online through several products and initiatives.

The Digital Unlocked initiative is designed to help SMBs with digital skills via offline and online training module, while Primer is a free mobile app designed to teach digital marketing skills for people.

Google has also helped SMBs to create a free, mobile-optimized website instantly in 10 regional languages using Google My Business app.