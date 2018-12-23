Home Business

Maruti scouting for land in Haryana only to shift Gurgaon plant

The company considers Haryana as its 'mother state' and will scout for another location in the state only, considering the presence of its supplier base.

Published: 23rd December 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India logo. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is seeking a land parcel of around 700 acres in Haryana for shifting its Gurgaon plant, a top company official said.

The company considers Haryana as its "mother state" and will scout for another location in the state only, considering the presence of its supplier base.

"Already, Manesar plant is spread across 700 acres so we are looking at a similar kind of land (for shifting Gurgaon plant)," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told PTI.

The company has not set any timeline for shifting the plant and the focus right now is to locate a good land parcel, he added.

When asked if the company is looking to establish the new plant in Haryana itself, Ayukawa said: "First we have to discuss with the Haryana (government) people because Haryana is our mother state, first we have to focus in that area. Besides, we also have a lot of suppliers here (Haryana), we have to manage that also."

He added that so far the company has received a positive response from the Haryana government over the issue.

When asked to comment on the planned investment in the new plant, Ayukawa said it would depend on the production capacity which is yet to be decided.

MSI has been looking to shift its plant from Gurgaon due to congestion and traffic hassles.

With the rapid development in Gurgaon, the company now finds its plant in the middle of a bustling city which has made it difficult for trucks carrying raw materials and finished products move in and out of the plant.

It is at Gurgaon plant where the company began its India journey in 1983 by rolling out its first model -- the iconic Maruti 800.

At present, the plant rolls out many of the company's popular models, including Alto and WagonR, with an estimated annual capacity of around 7 lakh units.

Besides Gurgaon, MSI has another manufacturing unit in Haryana at Manesar.

Both Gurgaon and Manesar plants have a production capacity of 15.5 lakh units per annum. Its parent Suzuki Motor Corp has also set up a facility in Gujarat.

The first line with a capacity of 2.5 lakh units is in full production and the second one will be commissioned early next year.

Work has also started on the third line and the expected commissioning is early 2020. MSI is targeting annual production of 3 million units by 2025.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India Gurgaon Plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp