Home Business

Unlike this year 2019 will be less turbulent for Bond markets

It has been an extremely volatile year. From an Indian bond market perspective, as well as from the global market perspective, it has been a rollercoaster ride.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Iyer

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

Bond markets have had a rollercoaster ride in 2018. We talk to Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer of Debt and Head of Products at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, on the outlook for bond markets in 2019 to upcoming regulations. 
 
How to look at bond markets in 2018 and what is the outlook for 2019?
It has been an extremely volatile year. From an Indian bond market perspective, as well as from the global market perspective, it has been a rollercoaster ride. As we near the end of 2018, things are getting a little bit more stable and optimistic. My sense is that if these macro tailwinds — lower crude, comfortable CPI and lower current account deficit — will continue. But 2019 would be less turbulent. Volatility may remain, but we are looking for some greener pastures in 2019.
 
What about the returns expectations?
I think the bond yields have almost flattened. We started off at 7.45-7.40 and we are ending at almost the similar level. The long bond investors have hardly earned any substantive returns. Government bonds have rallied, but corporate bonds have not. So, anybody allocating money in corporate bond overweighted funds in 2019 is likely to get better value for the buck.

Does the regulatory frame work give more options for retail investor?
Corporate bond market by its nature, the secondary market is quite illiquid. I would urge any retail investor who wants to participate in a corporate bond that mutual funds are definitely a much better vehicle. Indian mentality anyway is loaded with FDs, which are high on illiquidity. There are regulations being eased to invest in government bonds, but there are also passive gilt funds in which investors can participate. While there is an enabler available, I am not sure how much of it will gain retail popularity. It may not take off in a very big hurry.

What about the side pocketing that SEBI has announced for debt funds?
Side pocketing as and when the final details come out will be an enabler. It is not to say that mutual funds will be given license to take on more credit risk. That is not true. It’s (like) an airbag, which is given in a vehicle not with an intent of causing an accident but to come in handy if an accident happens. 
 
The government has proposed to set up a debt ETF. What is it going to be like?
This is being largely done to create a pool of public sector enterprises that may not be readily accessing bond markets. Taking that pool to the public at large gives them a better pool and better access to money to PSUs. It’s a good initiative that gives them access to money. It can also help in bringing down the cost of funding for them. I am not 100 per cent sure how it will trade in the secondary market. Because debt per se, people are not used to trading on exchanges. But as an initiative, it’s a fair one. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bond markets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp