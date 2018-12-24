Home Business

November not a happy month for fliers, no. of passengers denied boarding rises

While domestic traffic for November stood at 1.16 crore compared to 1.18 crore in October, passenger related complaints received in November stood at 786.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: November hasn’t been a smooth ride either for domestic airlines across the country or its fliers. While air traffic has dipped by 2 lakh compared with the previous month, the number of passengers who have been denied boarding or were affected due to flight delays and cancellations has shot up hugely.
The domestic air traffic report for November, released by the Director General of Civil Aviation on Sunday, reveals that domestic traffic for November stood at 1.16 crore, while it was 1.18 crore in October. Of these, private carriers accounted for 1.02 crore while Air India carried 14.18 lakh fliers.  

The report specifies that 2,616 passengers were denied boarding by various airlines, with Jet Airways (Plus JetLite) topping it with 1,218 passengers and Air India following it with 963 passengers. In comparison,1,846 passengers were not allowed on flights last month. Airlines have totally spent Rs 1.52 crore as compensation for these passengers.  Again, more than double the number of passengers were affected last month due to flight cancellations. A total of 26,148 passengers suffered in November due to flight cancellations, while 12,556 passengers were affected in October. Delays by flights affected 1,15,741 passengers last month, as compared to 90,397 passengers in October, the report states.

Passenger related complaints received in November stood at 786. Air India topped the list of complaints with 1.7 complaints for every 10,000 of its fliers, while Jet Airways had 1.4. Among the leading airlines, Spicejet scored best with a 0.1. Flight related problems across all airlines was the main grouse of passengers, with 31.8% lodging complaints, while customer service related complaints stood at 31%.
The report states that overall growth in traffic continued, with 12.62 crore passengers from January to November 2018, as against 10.59 crore during the corresponding period in 2017.

Jet Airways X’mas sale begins

To mark the festive season, Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on its domestic and international fares. The sale begins on December 24, 2018, and will be on till January 1, 2019.  According to an official release, many exclusive benefits are in store for guests booking through the airline’s website (www.jetairways.com) or its mobile app. They stand to earn 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, and zero cancellation fee for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking. They can also lock a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fluctuation of fares. The sale is valid for both one-way and return journeys for both Premiere and Economy class with a travel validity effective till January 7, 2019, for international travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian aviation Indian air travel India air traffic India air passengers Indian airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp