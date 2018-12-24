Rupee gains eight paise against dollar in early trade 

Home Business

Published: 24th December 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee-Dollar

Representational Image (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee gained 8 paise against the US dollar Monday to trade at 70.10 in on selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

The dollar was weak against major currencies in global markets which supported the local currency, a currency dealer said, but choppy trend at the stock exchanges limited the gains.

The rupee opened a shade lower at 70.19 a dollar against the previous close of 70.18 a dollar.

It moved in a range of 70.21 to 70.12 a dollar in early trade before quoting at 70.10, showing a gain of 8 paise.

On Friday, the rupee snapped its four-day rising streak by falling 48 paise to close at 70.18 against the US currency due to month-end dollar demand and sharp losses in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 34.30 points, or 0.11 per cent to 35,703 in early choppy trade Monday after rising to 35,872.02.

 

