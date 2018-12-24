Sunfeast Wonderz Milk: Ready-to-drink milk-based beverage from ITC

By PTI

CHENNAI: Diversified group ITC Ltd Monday entered the ready-to-drink milk-based beverages market with the launch of 'Sunfeast Wonderz Milk' here.

With this, the company is further expanding its dairy product folio beyond ghee, milk and curd, said divisional chief executive (foods) of ITC Ltd Hemant Malik said after launching the new product.

"Our investment in superior technology for manufacturing beverages with inclusions such as fruit pieces and dry fruit coupled with our institutional capabilities like agri-sourcing enable us to bring high-quality first in market offerings.", he said.

The new brand would first be available in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, both accounting for nearly a quarter of the marketshare of the company across the country, Malik said.

Sunfeast Wonderz Milk would be produced at the integrated consumer goods manufacturing and logistics facility of the company in Kapurthala, Punjab, he said.

The range of Sunfeast Wonderz comprises four products with mango and mixed fruit variants to be available at Rs 25 each, while classic vanilla and kesar badam at Rs 30 and Rs 35 respectively.