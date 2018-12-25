Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi may shower sops to garner lost votes, say experts

By Online Desk

The defeat in the three states assembly elections doesn't seem to have gone well with the BJP senior leadership. According to financial and political observers, to stem his decline in popularity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may shower sops just before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The recent GST relaxation is seen by them as one of the early populist measures to regain the goodwill of small businesses and also the large consumer market.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley will also be aware of the fact that the BJP launching schemes too close to the elections may not be a big vote winner. Still, experts are expecting income tax reliefs in the interim budget to woo the middle class.

Also on the table might be farm loan waivers. The government has been consistent in its stand on not giving farm loan waivers.

However, the recent farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has started a trend which was soon followed by Modi's home state of Gujarat. This might be an indicator of the Centre readying for these waivers too.

If this will happen and how much of this will affect the vote share however will only be decided in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.