Home Business

Newly formed  National Financial Reporting Authority to audit IL&FS books

The MCA counsel had also urged the NCLT to appoint an independent chartered accountant to take a closer look at the accounts and revise the balance sheets of all the three companies.

Published: 25th December 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The newly constituted National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) would soon test its waters, with the Central government planning to assign it the task of auditing last five years’ books of accounts of the fraud-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS).

“ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) has done its primary investigation and the ministry (of corporate affairs) had already placed its request to reopen the books of accounts of the IL&FS. While the process of appointing an independent professional for the purpose is on, the general consensus is that the task should be done under the aegis of NFRA,” a senior official from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told TNIE.

On Friday, the MCA had moved a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking its approval to reopen accounts of three entities — IL&FS, IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited, IL&FS Financial Services Limited —invoking Section 130 of the Companies Act for the first time.

The MCA counsel had also urged the NCLT to appoint an independent chartered accountant to take a closer look at the accounts and revise the balance sheets of all the three companies.

The MCA wants NFRA to oversee the investigation and to scan last five years’ accounts of the companies.
Post the Punjab National Bank scam that questioned the role of auditors, the Union Cabinet had, on March 1, approved setting up of an independent regulator (NFRA), which will have sweeping powers to act against erring auditors and auditing firms.

In November, the Centre had notified NFRA rules, which said it will oversee the quality of service and investigate the roles of auditors of listed entities, as well as auditors of unlisted entities with paid-up capital of not less than Rs500 crore or annual turnover of over Rs1,000 crore, thus clipping ICAI’s monitoring and disciplinary powers over auditors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Financial Reporting Authority IL&FS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp