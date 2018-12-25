Home Business

US Embassy gets green nod for Rs 200 crore renovation project

The proposed project is expected to provide jobs for 150 people during the construction phase and 1,366 personnel during operation phase.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

US Flag for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has given green nod to the US Embassy, located in the national capital, for constructing a new office building, renovation of the Chancery and update support facilities at the existing land for the estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, as per an official document.

The proposed project is expected to provide jobs for 150 people during the construction phase and 1,366 personnel during operation phase.

In the proposal, the US Embassy said the existing office that spans on two plots in an area of 1,13,200 square metre (sqm) in Chanakyapuri faces a number of challenges.

The utilities are outdated and inefficient, and there has been no major architectural and infrastructural improvement in the embassy since 1965.

The environment ministry recently examined the proposal and gave the final environment clearance to the US Embassy for its Rs 200 crore project with some riders, the document said.

The project will involve partly demolition of existing structure and vegetation. The existing built-up area of 13,189.03 sqm of the building will be demolished and about 205 number of trees will be felled.

Among the conditions specified, the embassy has been asked to plant one tree for every 80 sqm of land.

The proposal entails addition, alternation and erection of the existing embassy for development of new office building and residential units.

The master plan also aims to build new consular facility to increase capacity and enhance quality of experience for visitors as well as update campus to meet current security requirements.

It also aims to update campus utilities to maximize efficient and sustainable systems, the proposal added.

The US was the first country to exchange ambassadors with independent India in 1947. The embassy in New Delhi is one of the largest US diplomatic missions in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Embassy Chanakyapuri US Embassy New Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp