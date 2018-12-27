TRAI rules out blackout of TV channels on December 29

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday clarified again that there will be no disruption of TV services due to implementation of new regulatory framework.“...there are messages circulating in the media that there may be a blackout of existing subscribed channels on TV screens after December 29, 2018. The Authority is seized of the matter and hereby advises that all Broadcasters/DPOs/LCOs will ensure that any channel that a consumer is watching today is not discontinued on 29.12.2018,” said a TRAI circular.

As per the new tariff order, consumers can decide what channels he/she wants and pay only for those as against the existing practice of paying for a lump sum number of channels to cable and DTH players. A few broadcasters had earlier raised concerns that with the new norms, there will be a drop in the subscription of unpopular channels, while distribution platform operators fear it will impact their earnings.

Several established broadcasters have put out new tariffs for their channels, but there is confusion among consumers as to how the migration will take place. As per reports, customers have to make a list of his/her choice of channels and submit it to the cable operator or DTH operator post midnight on December 28.

However, it is not clear what will happen if the consumers fail to do this or cable operators fail to act on the consumers’ demand of channels. To facilitate a smooth transition, TRAI said it is preparing a detailed migration plan. “The migration plan will provide ample opportunity to each and every subscriber for making an informed choice. This will also enable service providers in carrying out various activities as stipulated in the new regulatory framework in a time-bound manner,” it said.

Another issue concerning consumers is that monthly tariffs for them would go up post-December 29. TRAI has, time and again, said that watching TV will become cheaper under new regulations.