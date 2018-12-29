Home Business

RBI extends enhanced single borrower limit facility till March 31

A bank can give loans to the extent of 15 per cent of its capital fund to a particular non-banking finance company (NBFC) or Housing Finance Company (HFC).

Published: 29th December 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India Friday extended the enhanced single borrower limit facility for NBFC sector by another three months to provide much-needed liquidity support.

Earlier in October, the regulator had increased the single borrower limit for NBFCs (not financing infrastructure) from 10 per cent to 15 per cent of capital funds.

This facility was valid till December 31, 2018.

"In order to further facilitate banks to lend to NBFCs and HFCs as indicated above, it has been decided to extend the aforesaid facilities up to March 31, 2019," the RBI said in a notification.

As a result, a bank can give loans to the extent of 15 per cent of its capital fund to a particular non-banking finance company (NBFC) or Housing Finance Company (HFC).

The move will help provide liquidity to NBFCs, which have come under pressure following series of default by IL&FS group companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Housing Finance Company NBFC RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp