Home Business

Quitters will have to pay

Liberty House, after winning the bid for insolvent company Amtek Auto, backtracked after resorting to several delaying techniques including submitting bank guarantees, switching banks.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

In light of the recent Liberty House bidding case, the government is planning to frame stricter norms under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with heavy penalty for bidders who backtrack, thus delaying the insolvency process. 

Liberty House, after winning the bid for insolvent company Amtek Auto, backtracked after resorting to several delaying techniques including submitting bank guarantees, switching banks. It had not deposited a penny, much to the dismay of stakeholders, lenders and the government.

“The Amtek Auto and Ruchi Soya cases had rattled the process. Bidders cannot go unpunished. While the ministry is considering action against the defaulting bidders, there is a need to tighten the norm for them. The ministry is in the process of introducing a harsh clause and heavy penalty,” a senior Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) official told TMS.

In a similar case, Ruchi Soya, with a debt of over Rs 10,000 crore, went for insolvency last year. After Patanjali group won the bid for Rs 4,000 crore in May, it was again offered Rs 6,000 crore using Swiss method by Adani Group, which led to the tug of war between Adani Wilmar and Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group. After Adani Group backed out from the deal, the case is now back to ground zero, while creditors and lenders fret over the delay.

The MCA official added that the ministry is already considering to move legally against Liberty House. “While we are considering legal options for Liberty House, we would not allow others to follow the example. The ministry needs to fix this loophole. We will come up with a solution soon,” he said.

Last week, MCA secretary Injeti Srinivas had flagged the issue of delays. “I think one of the areas where it has not succeeded in a manner we thought it would, is adherence to timelines. This is an area which is causing deep concern; and even after the apex court has given such a speaking order about the sanctity of timelines, we find that even today, a number of big cases appear to be locked up in unending litigation,” he said.

Similar concerns were raised by the RBI in its latest annual report. “Strengthening the infrastructure of the insolvency resolution process, including the proposed increase in the number of benches of the NCLTs, should help reduce the overall time currently being taken for resolution under the IBC,” the RBI said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liberty House bidding Amtek Auto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp