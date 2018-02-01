NEW DELHI: The e-way bill, to be generated under the GST for all inter-state movement of goods valued at over Rs 50,000, will become mandatory from Thursday, on the day of the presentation of the Union Budget 2018-19 in Parliament.

The implementation of this electronic documentation system, to track the movement of goods and designed to prevent tax evasion, was put on hold until after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) stabilised following the rollout of the new indirect tax regime from July 1 last year.

Union Budget 2018: Guessing game over as Arun Jaitley faces his toughest balancing act yet

All states and union territories, except Lakshadweep, have joined the e-way bill system, according to the GST Network (GSTN) officials here, while 13 states have signed up for the intra-state part of the system.

The e-way bill will also become mandatory for all movement of goods within a state from June 1.

ALSO READ: All eyes on Arun Jaitley’s briefcase; here is what to expect

The officials said that during the 14 day trial period starting from January 17, transporters have generated 28.4 lakh e-way bills, with 3.4 lakh of these being generated on January 30 alone. During this period, 11,581 transporters registered themselves under the system.