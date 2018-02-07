NEW DELHI: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said that it will launch nine new models, including an electric vehicle in the Indian market by 2020.



The company made the announcement at the pre-open event of the 14th Auto Expo.



The "Auto Expo -- The Motor Show" 2018 is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.



However, February 7-8 is reserved for the media and exhibitors.