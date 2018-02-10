NEW DELHI: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday waived-off cancellation, other charges for travel to and from Male between February 8-14.



"For travel period between 8-14 February to and from Male, passengers opting to cancel their tickets will be offered full refund and cancellation charges will be waived off," the company said in a statement.



"For all change requests, SpiceJet will waiver the change charges only and will charge the fare difference. Passengers who do not want to travel, will be processed full refund."



On Thursday, Air India had waived-off "applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges" for travel from or to the capital of Maldives, which is witnessing political turbulence, for the period from February 5 to 20.

