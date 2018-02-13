MUMBAI: Punjab-based solar power solutions provider Hartek Group today said its power system business surpassed the 1,000-mw-capacity-mile-stone in solar installations across the country.



"From 598 mw capacity as of March 2017, solar power system EPC projects executed by Hartek Power have now gone up to 1,143 mw, registering nearly a twofold growth," company said in a statement.



Involving 15 substations of up to 220 KV, the 545 mw projects executed in the current financial year include a 100 -mw project in Telengana, 50-mw project in MP, 25 mw project in Punjab, six projects totalling 180-mw in Karnataka, two projects of 140-mw in Rajasthan and four projects of 50-mw in Uttar Pradesh.



"With other 285 mw projects under execution, we are expected to reach the 1,500 mw-mark by March 2018," chairman and managing director Hartek Singh said.



With presence in 18 states, it ventured into the solar power systems domain just six years ago, and is focusing on the Southern markets and new geographies like Jharkhand and Bihar to consolidate its position now, he said.

"At the same time, we are strengthening our hold in Punjab, Rajasthan and UP where we've traditionally been doing well," Singh added.