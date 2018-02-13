NEW DELHI: NTPC, India's biggest electricity producer, today said it has won a tender to supply 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Bangladesh for 15 years.



Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had invited tenders for supply of 500 MW power from India for short term (June 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019) and long term (January 1, 2020 to May 31, 2033).



NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), Adani Group, PTC and Singapore-bases Sembcorp submitted bids by the scheduled date of January 11.



Financial bid was opened on February 11, the company said in a statement.



"NVVN, wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, emerged as successful bidder (L1), both in short term and long term for 300 MW power," it said.



Without giving details of the rate at which power will be supplied, NTPC said supply of electricity is likely to commence from June 2018 after commissioning of 500 MW HVDC inter-connection project between India and Bangladesh.



India currently exports approximately 600 MW electricity to Bangladesh.