If you’re thinking of a destination for your next trip, without a second thought pack your bags for Sikkim! It’s wonderful place for having an amazing holiday. You’ll never regret going there. The fabulous places attract many tourists from all over India and other countries throughout the year.

Recently, Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim received the “cleanest tourist destination” award. Read this travel guide to know everything about Sikkim. We have researched well and are happy to share our research work with you so that you can enjoy your trip to its fullest.

What would be the best time for Sikkim?

It’s always best to discover the right time for visiting any place to make the most of that place. There are five seasons in Sikkim: Summer, winter, monsoon, spring and autumn. However, the best time for Sikkim is considered between March and June. This is because the weather is very pleasant and also not cool.

Summer

As mentioned, it’s the best time to enjoy holidays in Sikkim. During summer, the natural beauty is at its best. The mountains, the lakes, valleys etc everything enhance the beauty of that place.

Very good time for trekking.

You can witness the blooming fields of freshest flowers like orchids, rhododendrons etc.

Monsoon

Monsoon may not always be the right time. The state experiences incessant rainfall, especially in July. July is considered as the wettest month. However, if you have a thing for waterfalls or birds, you should probably visit Sikkim during Monsoon.

Namchi, a low rainfall place in Sikkim would be the ideal place for anyone thinking to make a stay during monsoon. Many hotels there, offer very attractive discounts. For good availabilities and great deals, best is to purchase a Sikkim tour packages from a travelling agency, so that you can travel with luxury and comfort.

Winter

Winter season attracts a lot of tourists, every year due to abundance snowfall. Temperature ranges from 4 to 7 °C. Mountains peaks, rivers and roads all covered with snows looks mesmerising.

Amazing places to visit in Sikkim

Gangtok

A beautiful city from where you can begin the holidays. From decent places to good food, Gangtok will offer you everything.

Destinations to visit:

Lord Ganesha’s temple - Ganesh Tok

Tashi View point - You can view the entire city from this tower

Ban Jhakri Waterfalls

Nathula, Indo-China border

Lachung

Lachung, better known as “small pass” has many pasture lands. It would be the best place to start your trip, if you are want to visit the Yumthang valley. Yumthang, valley of Rhododendrons flowers seems like a paradise for nature lovers.

Lachen

Lachen, better known as “big pass” would be ideal spot during summers. This is because an annual yak race, Thangu takes place during every summer. You can visit Gurudongmar Lake, which is considered as sacred.

Namchi

Well known for

Char Dham pilgrimage.

Baichung Stadium for football lovers

Temi tea garden

Other famous places to visit:

Ravangla-Kewzing

Very great place for birding

You can have clear view of peaks of mountains like Kabru, Pandim, Kanchenjunga, Sinialchu.

Temi tea garden, Buddha Park

Enjoy staying in Log Cabin Cottages

Trekking funs

Reaching Sikkim

You can reach Sikkim by following means of transportation:

By air

It doesn’t have its own airport. The nearest airport is Bagdogra in WestBengal, at a distance of about 124 kilometres from Gangtok

By Train

The nearest railway stations are New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri rail. You can hire cabs from there.

By road

If you wish to Travel via road, then you must travel through Siliguri and Darjeeling.

Sikkim is one of the most beautiful states of India. Landlocked with natural beauty, the beautiful landscapes and other countless places will make you get lost and find again.