MUMBAI: Millennials and the GenZ are losing out significantly on creating strong family ties, with over 53 per cent of a survey respondents believing that work pressure is preventing them from meeting with their extended families more often.



With friends slowly becoming the new family, one in two people admit to spend just 30 days or lesser in a year with their parents, while around one-third Gen Z's across the metros spend 10 days or less with their siblings a year, says a Britannia-Nielsen India survey.



The survey reveals that one in two people have not met their families on festivals more than once in the past three years, while 76 per cent of working professionals cancelled family holiday at least once in the past three years.



Around 60 per cent of them claimed work pressure as the cause for the same, says the survey conducted among over 760 respondents in the 15-40 age bracket across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.



Among the cities, Delhiites spend the least time with their family, compared to the other cities. Mumbaiites get the least time with their grandparents as only 50 per cent spend 10 days or less with their grandparents in the past one year.



When it comes to Kolkata, only 40 per cent know the names of their cousins and other extended family members, says the survey.