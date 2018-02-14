MUMBAI: FilmBox, part of global media company SPI International, and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) today entered into a distribution pact to launch seven thematic channels from the former's worldwide content on the latter's over the top platform SonyLiv.

SonyLiv's line-up will include an international movie channel, apart from channels on martial arts, sports & lifestyle, documentary, fashion, international music and a gaming and e-sports channel targeted at the millennials, the company said in a statement.

"With this association, we bring to our audiences, content from seven additional international channels across different genres," said Uday Sodhi, executive vice president and head digital business, SPN.

************** Starcom India Group CEO Mallikarjun Das quits Media communications agency Starcom India has said its group chief executive Mallikarjun Das has quit.

He had joined the agency in 2011 as the chief executive and Starcom India said it will be making an announcement shortly on new leadership.

************** Suvidhaa to launch entrepreneurship programme Fintech firm Suvidhaa is launching an entrepreneurship programme for graduates that will provide an opportunity for eligible individuals to manage and operate its exclusive centres.

The company said former Goair vice-president for commercial operations Rakesh Tiwari has recently joined as business head to drive this initiative.

"We will be opening 1,000 franchisee exclusive Suvidhaa flagship stores in next six months, and our target is to have 10,000 stores by March 2019," Suvidha founder Paresh Rajde said in a statement.