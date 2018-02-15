HYDERABAD: Anthill Ventures, an investment and scaling platform for early growth stage start-ups, is planning to launch a $100-million fund to invest in start-ups working in media & entertainment, health tech, fintech and other areas.

The company has also entered into a partnership with one of the biggest film production houses, Suresh Productions, and launched Anthill Studio to support start-ups focusing on media and entertainment sector.

“Anthill Studio is an accelerator programme for technology start-ups that are building solutions for the media and entertainment sector,” said Mahesh Balani, partner, Anthill Ventures.

According to him, the entertainment sector is going through a major transformation with the emergence of technology. “It will support start-ups working on building new solutions for the entertainment sector using emerging technologies like VFX, gaming, internet-based media, AR/VR, streaming, cloud tech, and smart content creation and others,” he said, adding that it will bring the best of tech to the media and entertainment world by engaging global start-ups in a three-month long acceleration programme.

“The accelerator will provide tech mentorship, business scaling and access to smart capital for the startups, as media and entertainment is a key focus area for Anthill Ventures’ upcoming $100-million fund,” said Balani.

He added that the company is in talks with some investors for the upcoming fund. He expects the fund to be launched within the next three months after completing the regulatory formalities.