The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco | REUTERS

NEW DELHI : PayPal on Thursday announced its partnership with tech major Microsoft to enhance its customer services in the ever-increasing digital workplace.

The US-based information technology company is looking towards building workplaces in the digital space which are agile, collaborative and mobile.

Furthermore, PayPal is working towards increasing the security and reliability to protect the company’s intellectual property.

The Chief Intelligence Officer of PayPal, Bradley Strock believes that the use of Microsoft 365 would help in the innovation of the digital payments space.

"We are using Microsoft 365 to support the creative teamwork required to innovate in the digital payments space, helping us bring new products to market more quickly and effectively. Microsoft 365 is a key platform in our digital transformation journey," said Bradley Strock.

PayPal is also looking to collaborate the creativity with its strategic goals with the help of the new partnership with Microsoft.