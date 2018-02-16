The Railway Ministry has announced recruitment for 89409 posts in Group C Level I (erstwhile Group D) and Level II categories. (PTI File Photo)

According to an official statement, this is one of the world's largest recruitment process.

Online applications have been invited for the Group C Level II posts like assistant loco pilots, technicians (fitter, crane driver, blacksmith, and carpenter) and Group C Level I posts like track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman, porter.

This recruitment drive is open for candidates who have passed Class Xth and ITI for Group C Level I posts & Class Xth & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering for Group C Level II posts like assistant loco pilots, technicians and aspire to join Indian Railways.

The Railways has published a notification no.CEN 01/2018 for Group C Level II Categories posts for the candidates in the age group of 18-28 years who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.

The notification no.CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I posts for candidates in the age group of 18-31 years and who have passed Class X and have an industrial training certificate (ITI).

The notifications have already been uploaded on RRB website.

For Group C level II posts, the monthly salary along with allowances as per the Seventh Pay Commission (level 2) Scale (19,900-63,200) will be given to the selected candidates.

For Group C Level I posts, the monthly salary along with allowances as per the Seventh Pay Commission (level 1) Scale (18,000- 56,900) will be given to the selected candidates.

Applications for Group C Level II posts will be accepted till March 5 and for Group C Level I posts will be accepted till March 12.

Free Sleeper Class Railway Pass facility shall be available for SC/ST candidates for Computer Based Aptitude Tests, Physical Efficiency Tests, Document verification during the recruitment stages, the statement said.