CHENNAI: Full-service carrier Vistara plans to launch its international operations during the second half of 2018 and would achieve the mandatory 20 aircraft flying norm by the May of this year.

“There are plans to begin flying on routes abroad that can be covered in four hours. We may pick destinations in Southeast Asia including Singapore,” said Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara. He was here to announce the launch of the daily direct flights on the Chennai-New Delhi route.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, would also launch service connecting Chennai with Port Blair starting from March 1, 2018 with introductory fares of Rs 3,699. He further said the airliner would also launch daily direct flights between Chennai-Kochi and would double the daily flights between Chennai and Kolkata from March 25.

The airline also plans to unveil three wide body aircraft for long-haul, which will fly for 8-9 hours by next year. “We are expecting our 20th plane in May, and we plan to add two more taking the total number to 22 by June 2018,” Kapoor added.