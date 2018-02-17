3G stands for third generation and is a term for wireless industry which is also a collection of international standards and technologies which aims at increasing efficiency of mobile wireless networks. 3G network also improves the performance of mobile wireless networks. 3G wireless services offers various enhancements to current applications which includes greater data speed, increased capacity for voice and data. 3G network hosts the high-tech infrastructure network, hand-sets, switches and other equipment to allow mobile to offer high speed internet access.

3G technology features are further categorized into two categories which are the data rates & the security. The major feature of 3G technology is that it supports greater voice & data capacity and high data transmission at low-cost. Also, 3G mobiles can operate on both 2G and 3G technologies.

3G Technology is known as the advanced wireless technology. It enhances the features that were already available in second generation and adds further advanced features to it. It is mainly used in mobile phones & data cards. 3G networks are faster than the previous networks like 2G.

3G technology puts a strong emphasis on Internet & multimedia services, such as web browsing, video conferencing & downloading music. Evolution of 3G technology was because of the limited capacity of 2G networks. 2G technology was just built for voice calls & slow data transmission however these services were unable to satisfy the requirements of present wireless revolution.

Same functions which are performed in a normal 2G mobile device can be performed in 3G but at a higher speed. 3G offers faster connectivity, faster internet access & music with improved quality. Online shopping has become a very easy task with the onset of 3G technology. We can buy apparels from the websites like Amazon or Jabong. If we want to buy furniture for our home or office, we can rely on the biggest online furniture selling website Urban Ladder. 3G technology offers greater bandwidth on the go as it allows mobile device users to access the Internet and multimedia applications or websites which they used to access via desktop PCs only.

3G bandwidth has a higher transmission capacity than 2G. When you are travelling in a moving vehicle, you ought to lose some of the bandwidth but if you are operating via 3G network, you will have a faster speed of the internet.

Applications of 3G Technology:

3G networks provides you with multimedia services such as sharing of digital photos and movies. 3G technology offers multi-player gaming & location-based services. It allows the users to be online all the time and also includes mobile office services, such as virtual banking & online selling applications.

Advantages of 3G Technology: