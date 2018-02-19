The exterior of an Ericsson building is seen in Stockholm. (Photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Ericsson’s former VP and global Human Resources (HR) Head, Priyanka Anand on Monday has been appointed as the company Vice President and Head of HR for Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India (MOAI).

As part of her new role, Priyanka will be responsible for leading the HR function across markets like India, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines and Bangladesh amongst others.

“Ericsson is a knowledge-based company with people being our core asset. To maintain our leading position we have to attract, develop and retain top talent. I am confident that Priyanka with her rich experience will make a significant contribution to our people strategy and processes,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of MOAI at Ericsson.

Priyanka presently leads an HR team of 60 resources, spread across more than 10 countries, driving HR strategy across different countries within the Market Area. She collaborates with Business Leaders in developing and implementing benchmark HR practices.

Priyanka has been the Vice President and Head, HR Global Operations at Ericsson between April 2014 and January 2018. Between July 2010 and April 2014, she was Vice President and Head of HR at Ericsson Global Services, where she was pivotal in the growth of the organisation from its establishment in India to creating an employee base of 15000.

“This opportunity to interface and work with HR teams and stakeholders from different nationalities will go a long way towards building the best in class HR strategy within the market area. My main focus will be towards enhancing Ericsson winning culture while further developing and retaining world-class talent,” she said.

Prior to joining Ericsson, Priyanka worked with Colt Technologies, Manpower and STG.