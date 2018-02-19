Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Future Skills platform- an online platform for re-skilling and up-skilling needs IT professionals in India during the inaugural function of the WCIT India 2018 at Hyderabad via video conferencing from Mysore. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India with one of the most tech-friendly populations, was best placed to leverage power of technology and leapfrog into future.

He said the country is the hot-spot of digital innovation across all sectors. It not only has a growing number of innovative entrepreneurs but also a growing market for tech innovations.

He was inaugurating the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2018, by addressing the delegates through video conference from New Delhi.

"With one lakh villlages linked with optical fibre, over 100 crore mobile phones, 120 crore Aadhar and 50 crore Internet users India is best placed to leverage power of technology and leapfrog into future," he said.

He told the delegates that while ensuring empowerment of every citizen, Digital India is a journey bringing about digital inclusion for digital empowerment aided by digital infrastructure for digital delivery services.

"Leveraging technology in such a holistic manner was unthinkable some years ago. We have successfully completed this life-cycle in the last three and a half years. This has been possible through a change in public behaviour and processes," the Prime Minister said.

Modi claimed that Digital India has not remained merely a government initiative but has become a way of life.

He said the nation has come a long way with the convergence of Make In India and Digital India.

"From only two mobile factories in India in 2014, today there are 118 mobile manufacturing factories operational in India, including some of the best global brands," he claimed.

He said to ensure digital literacy reaches each household, the government initiative, Pradhan Mantri Rural Digital Literacy Mission, will make 60 million adults digitally literate in rural India. Under this, 10 million people have already been trained

He pointed out that digital payments through BHIM app registered transactions of Rs 15,000 crore last month.

Modi said that if technology was used well for public good, it can deliver lasting prosperity to mankind and a sustainable future for the planet

"Disruptive technologies such as Block-chain and the Internet of Things, will have a profound impact in the way we live and work. They will require rapid adaptation in our workplaces."

He said the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), was deeply imbibed in Indian philosophy and reflects our inclusive traditions.

"In the 21st century, technology is becoming an enabler for this concept. It helps us create a seamless, integrated world. A world where geographical distance no longer remains a barrier in collaborating for a better future," Modi added.

The three-day WCIT is being held along with the NASSCOM India Leadership Forum.

Business delegations from 25 countries are attending the event themed 'Amplify digital-Disrupt the core'.