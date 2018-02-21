PM Modi gifts Rs 20,000 crore defence industrial corridor to Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Terming the two-day investors’ summit and the encouraging response of top industrial houses to it as a manifestation of a huge positive change brought about by Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister

Narendra Modi awarded one of the two proposed defence industrial corridors to Bundelkhand region of the state.

The PM made the major announcement while interacting with a glittering gathering of top business honchos like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Kumaramangalam Birla, Subhash Chandra, his cabinet colleagues, and thousands of national and foreign delegates after inaugurating the summit here on Wednesday.

The corridor, he claimed, was expected to draw an investment of nearly Rs 20,000 crore while creating five lakh jobs in the days to come. “It will revive the fortunes of Bundelkhand pushing the region on path of immense possibilities of development,” said PM Modi.

Even before the summit could take off, Yogi Adityanath government had already signed 1045 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to the tune of Rs 4.28 lakh with private investors with 2.5 lakh sustainable job possibilities as claimed by the CM himself while delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of the summit.

Issuing a caution to CM Yogi, the prime minister advised him to ensure personal monitoring of the realization and progress of agreements in the right earnest.

PM Modi did not forget to take a jibe on previous dispensations for failing to tap the immense potential of the state to become the growth engine of the country. “Abundant fertile lands, rivers, different ecological zones and above all a vast manpower with more than 66 per cent youngsters, this state has immense potential to drive and direct the development of the country,” said the PM adding that unfortunately the previous governments failed to provide suitable atmosphere to the investors as fear and insecurity reigned supreme then.

Blessed with resources in abundance, UP’s potential, planning, performance and policies with Yogi Adityanath at the helm, had the calibre to take the state on top, said the Prime Minister.

He said that the two new expressways Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand would revolutionise the economy of the two regions as the farmers and the traders would get easy connectivity to national and global market with handsome returns.

He also hoped that the upcoming two new international airports at Jewar and in Kushi Nagar, inter city aviation services connecting 11 cities, expressways and the vast network of state highways would propel the state into the league of progressive states.

The prime minister had all praise for CM Yogi Adityanath’s one district one product scheme calling it a game changer which would not only give an impetus the MSME sector in the state, but also open up new avenues for the rural employment.

Reiterating Centre’s commitment to double farmers’ income, the PM stressed on the need of growth of food processing industry, cold chains and agriculture marketing and export infrastructure in UP which has a huge population of farmers who make UP the largest food grain producing state and second largest in vegetable production.

The prime minister triggered a competition between UP and Maharashtra to attain the status of trillion dollar economy which he said would consolidate the economic growth of the nation.

Earlier, on the occasion, the chief minister, Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the steps his government was taking to ensure industry friendly atmosphere in the state by minimising the red tapism guaranteeing protection and security to new upcoming ventures in the state. A single window digital clearance portal Nivesh Mitra—was also launched on the occasion.