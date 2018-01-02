NEW DELHI: The production of horticulture crops was reported to be a record-high of 300.6 million tonnes in 2016-17, which is five per cent higher than the previous year, the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation, and Farmers Welfare reported on Tuesday.

Further, productivity for horticulture sector increased by about 3.45 per cent in 2016-17 (Final Estimates), as compared to 2015-16, the data released noted.

In fruits, the department revealed that the productivity increased from 14.3 Tonnes/Ha in 2015-16 to 14.6 Tonnes/Ha in 2016-17(Final), while in vegetables, it increased from 16.7 Tonnes/Ha in 2015-16 to 17.4 tonnes/ha. The production of fruits, the department noted, is estimated to be 93 million tonnes, which is three percent higher than the previous year.

A record production of 178 million tonnes of vegetables was reported, which is about 5 per cent higher than the previous year.

Meanwhile, the total horticulture production of the country is estimated to be 305.4 million tonnes during 2017-18, as per the first advance estimates, which is 1.6 per cent higher than the previous year and 8 per cent higher than the average production in the past five years.

The production of fruits is estimated to be about 95 million tonnes, which is two per cent higher than the previous year, while production of vegetables is estimated to be about 181 million tonnes, which is about one per cent higher than the previous year.