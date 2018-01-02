NEW DELHI: As the nation welcomed the New Year, app-based cab aggregator Uber on Tuesday noted that Delhi, NCR was the most active city, as it clocked the highest number of trips taken on a single night.

In a report on highlights of services on New Year’s Eve released by the company, Uber noted that over 90,000 riders used UberPOOL to cut down on congestion during this busy night, with over 22,000 riders reported to be from Delhi, NCR, followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Further, a driver partner from Delhi, NCR completed 18 trips on this one night, making it the highest across the country, followed by one in India’s IT hub, who completed 14 trips.

The highlights also revealed that at the stroke of midnight, close to 15,000 riders were in an Uber across India.

“New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for Uber across the globe. Our goal was to ensure riders can get a reliable ride at the tap of a button and avoid getting behind the wheel. From training driver partners to partnering with traffic police and restaurants across many cities, we wanted to make a difference and reduce cases of driving under the influence in India,” said Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India and SA.

He also opined that the popularity of ride-sharing portrays a significant change in commuting behavior of riders, which is hinting towards attempting to decongest India’s roads.