MUMBAI: The key indices of the Indian equity market closed Wednesday's trade session on a flat note after investors booked profit in automobile, healthcare and oil and gas stocks.

According to market analysts, profit booking pared the initial gains made on the back of positive Asian markets.

Consequently, the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex, which had ended the previous session at 33,812.26 points, provisionally closed at 33,793.38 points, down a mere 18.88 points or 0.06 per cent.

At 3.30 p.m., the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Nifty50 was quoted at 10,443.20 points, inching up by 1 point or 0.01 per cent.

On Tuesday also, both the key indices closed on a flat note after volatility was induced due to caution ahead of upcoming quarterly earning results as well as profit booking.

Consequently, the S&P BSE Sensex closed flat at 33,812.26 points, while NSE Nifty50 closed on a flat note at 10,442.20 points, up by a mere 6.65 points or 0.06 per cent.

