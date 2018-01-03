KOCHI: With global demand for spices going up, Indian spices export registered an impressive 24 per cent jump during April-September, 2017. During the period under review, India shipped 5,57,525 tonnes of spices worth Rs 8,850.53 crore compared with 4,50,700 tonnes worth Rs 8,700.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Although the volume of export increased by 24 per cent, in terms of rupee value, there was an uptick of just two per cent and six per cent in dollar terms. Exports in the first half of the FY18 stood at $1,373.97 million against $1,299.96 million during the same period in 2016.

“‘What is satisfying is that the export is consistently moving up in the face of volatility in international markets and stringent food safety regulations imposed by countries across the globe,” said Spices Board chairman A Jayathilak.

Chilli, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, garlic and mint products have been the most traded Indian spices. Chilli retained its position as the most demanded product with exports of 235,000 tonnes amounting to Rs 2,125.9 crore in value, against 165,022 tonnes in the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 42 per cent in volume. Chilli was followed by cumin with a total volume of 79,460 tonnes worth Rs 1,324.58 crore - a 16 per cent growth in volume and 20 per cent in value.

The export of mint products, though 11,280 tonnes in volume, was worth Rs 1,317.40 crore in value against 10,850 tonnes and Rs 1,157.45 crore, respectively, during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.