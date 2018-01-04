NEW DELHI: India’s Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD), one of the investigative wings under the commerce ministry, has initiated a probe into the alleged dumping of Chinese-made synthetic rubber in the Indian market.

In a circular released on Wednesday, the DGAD said it had opened the probe pursuant to a representation filed by Gujarat Fluorochemicals and that there was sufficient prima-facie evidence to justify the move. “The normal value and the export price have been compared at ex-factory level, which shows significant dumping margin.

There is sufficient prima-facie evidence that the normal values of the subject goods in the subject country are significantly higher than the ex-factory export price, indicating, prima-facie, that the subject goods are being dumped into the Indian market by the exporters from the subject country,” the statement said.

If the investigation finds that Chinese exporters have indulged in dumping, the DGAD has stated that it would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duties on such goods. The probe will examine instances between July 2016 to July 2017, while also covering data from 2014-17.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals had filed the complaint with respect to the synthetic compound fluoroelastomers (FKM), which is a class of synthetic rubber designed for very high temperature operations. The DGAD is asking known Chinese exporters, the Chinese government, Indian importers and users for relevant information to conduct the probe, the DGAD added.

The probe comes as a welcome development for Indian manufacturers, who have been complaining about constant dumping of goods by Chinese exporters.