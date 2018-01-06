Where to buy Ripple in India

In recent months there has been a rapid and widespread use of Ripple. So many trading platforms were added. So you go in search of appropriate marketplaces or exchanges. There are many, but an easy way to buy Ripple (XRP) in India is via the BitBnS exchange platform. BitBnS is the one of the best exchange platforms to trade with cryptocurrencies in India.

BitBns Flash Sale Offer: Probably the easiest way to get to Ripple in India is at BitBnS, where they offer the purchase of Ripple via common payment methods such as NEFT,RTGS and IMPS. The demand to buy a cryptocurrency with BitBnS comes again and again, but we have many offers not provided by any other domestic/international exchanges. The reason for this is that they offer 0% transaction fees on every purchase.Also BitBns is giving 50% extra cryptocurrency for every minimum purchase of INR 500.

(Note this above Flash sale Offer is only on 10th January and registrations to this Sale ends on Tuesday 9 January 2017, at 12 PM)

How to Buy Ripple in India

1) You need to visit https://bitbns.com/ripple/

2) Register yourself /Sign Up

3) Enter your email & mobile number

4) Verify your mobile number by the OTP

5) Upload your PAN Card details

6) Upload your Aadhar card details

7) Provide them all your Bank Details

8) That’s it! Bitbns will verify your details and send you your login details.

Following which you can start placing your orders!

Most cryptocurrency exchanges had stopped accepting deposits and withdrawals. These exchanges used to rely on payment processors like razorpay to facilitate a fast transfer. But after the API access was removed from razorpay most of them have either stopped accepting payments or withdrawals completely or doing it with a 2,3 day lag. Interestingly though BitBnS being a notable exception. This recently launched exchange is picking momentum and is also accepting deposits, withdrawals and quickly processing them.

More about BitBnS

Little known to the general public, BitBns is one of India's cryptoexchange platforms offering a secure, real time trading platform, following KYC-guidelines and allowing instant INR deposits. Based out of Bengaluru, BitBns started it’s flagship launch and integrated cryptoexchange that will allow users to trade in Bitcoin, XRP and NEO all through one user account.BitBns offers its investors with a dual advantage of real time trading and reduced exchange rate uncertainties that will allow them to know the exact amount that will be credited in their accounts. Also check Ripple price inr while trading

About BitBnS previous Flash sale, Response and Success to it

Transactions on BitBns have hit an all time high since our previous flash sale that transformed BitBns platform into the most favoured exchange in India.BitBns is making every effort to bring crypto investments on investors homescreen by providing various crypto investment options in india.