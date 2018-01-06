KOCHI: Lijan Greentech India Private Limited, a division of Dubai-based Lijan Insulation Contracting LLC, plans to expand its operations in India. Lijan’s main focus areas include traditional energy sources such as wind and sun. As part of expansion, it will carry out design, fabrication and installation of wind-driven turbo ventilators and solar sky tubes. Lijan’s product range includes green roof ventilators (GRV), daylight solutions, solar sky-tubes, solar sky lights, and reflective heat insulation requiring zero power consumption.

Green roof ventilators are imported from Thailand as parts and assembled at the plant at Angamaly in Kerala. ‘Lijan GRVs have features such as rotation without bearing, customised powder coated base, which is compatible with India climate. Lijan products are suitable not only for commercial buildings but for residential buildings also. The reflective heat insulation for buildings helps to reduce power consumption,” said Lijo George Kuttukkaran, managing director, Lijan Greentech India.

“Despite comparatively low awareness on green energy, the business in India is growing at the rate of 20 per cent per annum. The company at present installs 500 GRVs per year. Our target is to increase this number to 1,500 per year in the next five years,” Lijo said. The Lijan Group, which started operations in Dublin in 2004, entered the Indian market by launching operations in Kerala in 2005.