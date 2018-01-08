NEW DELHI: Siemens today said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 579 crore for electrification work of Gujarat Metro Link Express.

"Indian mass-transit operator Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company Ltd has awarded an order of approximately Rs 579 crore (Euro 76.04 million) to the consortium of Siemens Ltd India and Siemens AG, Germany for electrification of the 39.2-kilometer Metro Express Link in Ahmedabad, Siemens said in a statement.

According to the statement, the line, currently under construction, will run in Ahmedabad city in two corridors.

Siemens will be responsible for complete electrification of the new double-track metro line. In addition, Siemens will also provide a SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system for monitoring and controlling the traction power.

"Mobility is an area of expertise for us and Siemens will continue to partner with the government to help improve connectivity and public infrastructure," said Tilak Raj Seth, Executive Vice-President, Siemens Ltd and CEO, Mobility Division in Lead Country India.

He added, "With addition of this project, Siemens is executing electrification projects for six metro cities in India, the other five being, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Nagpur and Greater Noida, matching the pace of urbanisation in India." The Metro rail system has proven to be the most efficient mode of transportation in terms of energy consumption, space occupancy and number of people transported.

Gujarat is well on its way to create a world-class Mass Rapid Transit system which will be an integral part of community infrastructure development in the city, it added.