NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved a tender for purchase of 1,000 non-AC, standard floor cluster buses to serve the city's outlying areas, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



Addressing media after the meet, Sisodia said that the buses would cater mainly to outer Delhi and rural areas.



The buses are expected to start arriving by August and all buses will be delivered by year end, he added.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also tweeted: "Delhi Cabinet approves tender for purchase of 1000 cluster buses which will cater to rural villages of Delhi."



Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now