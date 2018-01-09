MUMBAI: Indian shares edged higher to a record close for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, helped by gains in energy shares such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Coal India Ltd.

Investor sentiment got a boost after India posted an 18.2 percent growth year on year in provisional net direct tax revenue collection in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.13 percent higher at 10,637, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.26 percent at 34,443.19.

Reliance Industries ended up 1.3 percent, its sixth straight session of gains, while Coal India closed 5.8 percent higher.