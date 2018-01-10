Coinbase exchange alternative in India

Coinbase has not started its operations in India, so it is not possible for Indian users who are looking to open an account. One alternative for such users is Changelly.

About Changelly: Changelly founded in 2013 and in operation since 2015 after some major technology update aiming towards removing technical barriers between customers and the cryptocurrency ecosystem (according to wiki). According to Similarweb analytics changelly has traffic arround 3.3 Million, 3.2 M, 2.7 M, 3.5 M, on July, August, Sep, Oct respectively and post that traffic has increased to 5.1 M (Nov) and 15.1 M (Dec). This shows the increase in users for Changelly every month. There wont be any ID or KYC verification required to register an account here and get an option to buy/exchange 18+ cryptocurrencies and still adding more good currencies.

Buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, IOTA, NEO, Litecoin etc without PAN Card and Aadhaar card or ID verification

All you required to buy cryptocurrency (18+) on Changelly is to just register with your email id and you can start direct trading after that. You don’t have to share your PAN card, Aadhar card and is not requested from their end as well. So people who are hesitant to share their personal details can use Changelly.

Supported countries

Changelly supports registration for all Country residents including India

Cryptocurrency available on Changelly

There are 18 cryptocurrencies available on Changelly currently and can expect to add more crypto in coming days, also it has high limits and you should be able to make trade of any size. You can buy Bitcoin and exchange it to any alt coins whenever required. The available cryptos are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Zcash, Dodgecoin, BitcoinGold, Digibyte, GameCredits, Link, Gulden, Next, Potcoin, Syscoin, Digitalnote, Verge.