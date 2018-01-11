FlowerAura, one of the fastest growing online gift portals has recently launched houseplants gifts on their website along with the new Valentine’s Day collection for 2018 that consists of amazing Valentine gifts for her and him. With the aim of providing a meaningful gift option to its 7 Lakhs+ customers, the company decided to introduce some of the best indoor houseplants to their gift category.

In 2010, FlowerAura was just a one-room start-up that paved its way further to become one of the popular online gift portals. From exclusive gift items for all occasion, beautiful floral arrangements, customized mugs to soft toys, and other amazing gifting options, customers will now also find a variety of green indoor houseplants to choose from.

The company’s spokesperson reports “We are launching a new gift item like every year but this time it comes with a difference. After observing the importance of houseplants in building a healthy lifestyle, we worked effortlessly towards creating this houseplant gifts category that can add much meaning to a gift’.

The houseplants available on FlowerAura’s website comes in a beautiful pot along with their benefits and care instructions written in the product descriptions. Some of the houseplants are White Pothos, Green Pothos, Sansevieria, Crassula Ovata, The Moon Cactus, and many more. Most of the houseplants are natural air-purifiers that can remove toxins from the indoor air. These houseplants are also believed to bring good fortune to the planter.

Considering the grand total transaction received in the year 2017, the establishment is anticipating to see a 100% growth in 2018 as well. After flourishing its strong presence of remarkable growth in more than 200+ cities along with 8 franchisees across the country, what stands as a priority for FlowerAura is to deliver and achieve a pleasant customer experience with minimal dissatisfaction rate. With its ongoing strategies and planned programmes, it is continuing to make its path to success.

And to continue achieving more, it has just inaugurated a new identity in the market by launching Bakingo – an online portal for cake delivery. A new yet innovated bakery venture that deals exclusively with delivering cakes in Delhi-NCR. It covers the whole of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Emerging new in the market, Bakingo aims to deliver the most delectable cakes in town and where anyone and everyone can simply bite into merriness.

About FlowerAura’s delivery service, the company’s spokesperson further said, “We are working our best to provide an impeccable delivery service to our customers and we are taking special care to cater every individual order through special teams”.

With the aim of providing the best online gifts to the customers, FlowerAura has also come up with an exclusive range of Valentine gifts this year and also provided the platform for the customers through which now they can send gifts for valentines day to that special person in their life.