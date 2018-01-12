MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- opened at fresh levels on Friday as optimism prevailed ahead of the announcement of the quarterly earnings of IT major Infosys.



According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in consumer durables, banking and metal stocks.



The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which opened at a fresh level of 10,682.55 points, touched a new intra-day high of 10,690.25 points.



Around 9.20 a.m., the index traded higher by 37.15 points or 0.35 per cent at 10,688.35 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,578.99 points, traded at 34,603.23 points -- up 99.74 points or 0.29 per cent -- from its previous session's close.



The Sensex scaled a fresh intra-day high of 34,638.42 points.



The BSE market breadth was bullish as 1,324 stocks advanced as compared to 380 declines.



On Thursday, the equity indices closed with modest gains with healthy buying in IT, Teck and realty stocks.



The Nifty50 edged higher by 19 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 10,651.20 points, while the Sensex at 34,503.49 points -- up 70.42 points or 0.20 per cent.



