With full-fledged e-way bill system kicking off from February 1, movement of goods from one state to another is expected to be seamless. In a statement issued on Friday, the GST Network said that transporters would not need separate transit passes for moving goods from one part of the country to another as the e-way bill issued to them will be valid throughout India.

The new indirect regime stipulates that inter-state movement of goods beyond 10 km, with a value of Rs 50,000 and above, will mandatorily require e-way bill from February 1.

“Taxpayers and transporters need not visit any tax office or check post as the e-way bill can be generated electronically in a self-service mode. The new system enables generation of e-way bill on the portal, mobile App, through SMS and for large users using offline tool,” said GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar.

The system has already been rolled out in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Kerala. These states together generate some 1.4 lakh e-way bills in a day. The remaining states are expected to join by February. “The period up to January 31 will be used as trial period for all stakeholders,” GSTN stated.

“Vehicle number can be entered by those who generate e- way bill or transporter and they can also update the number in case of breakdown or transshipment,” it added.

How to generate e-way bill

To generate e-way bill, transporters can visit the ewaybill.nic.in portal and register themselves by giving the GSTIN. Those not registered under GST can enroll themselves under e-way bill system by providing their PAN or Aadhaar to generate the eWay Bill. Alert messages are also issued to the users through online and SMS