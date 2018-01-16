CHENNAI: Hiring activity witnessed a 10 per cent jump in December 2017 over the year-ago period, driven by non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, says a report. The Naukri Job Speak Index for December stood at 1,833, up 10 per cent over December 2016, indicating signs of recovery in the job market.

“The job market continues to sustain the momentum gained in November. Non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, engineering, auto and BFSI have led the growth for the past few months,” said V Suresh, chief sales officer, Naukri.com. The job market is expected to be volatile for a few more months before heading north again, he added.

Key industries like production/maintenance and auto saw a growth of 42 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, in December 2017 compared to the year-ago period. However, jobs in banking and financial services grew 4 per cent in December. In the same period, jobs in BPO went up by eight per cent while that in the IT and software services recorded a year-on-year growth of two per cent.

Entry-level jobs requiring 0-3 years of experience and 4-7 years’ experience increased by 33 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, in December 2017 compared to the year-ago period. Hiring for roles with experience requirement of 8-12 years and 13-16 years witnessed 21 per cent and 19 per cent growth in the same period, the report added. Hiring for senior management roles with experience requirement of 16 years and above rose by 24 per cent.

According to the report, hiring activity in major cities saw a visible uptick in December. The index for Kolkata and Chennai grew 40 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year, respectively. While Delhi NCR saw a seven per cent growth in hiring, Bengaluru witnessed four per cent year-on-year rise in December.